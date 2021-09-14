Disability Advocates campaign helps fund new home

A courtesy rendering of the new Disability Advocates of Kent County headquarters at the Special Olympics campus in Byron Township.

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Disability Advocates of Kent County is launching a campaign to move its headquarters inside the new Special Olympics Michigan Unified Sports & Inclusion Center in Byron Township.

The organization is also creating the region’s first accessibility showroom.

Disability Advocates announced the Building Opportunities, Creating Independence campaign. It is aiming to raise $2.5 million.

Over the last several months, local groups have already raised more the $1.75 million toward the campaign.

The new headquarters, which will cover 8,600 square feet, is under construction. The organization expects to move into the location, the former South Christian High School building, in April 2022.

A courtesy bird’s-eye view rendering of the Special Olympics Campus in Byron Township.

Eight other disability organizations will be housed inside the building, including be nice.

The group is hoping to raise an additional $750,000 to help with costs for construction, campaigning, new programming and the organization’s Home Accessibility Center program.

Anyone interested in donating can visit Disability Advocates’ website.