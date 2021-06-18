Dino Stroll taking over Delta Plex for up-close experience with the dinosaurs

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — There’s a new event coming to the Grand Rapids area this weekend where you can get up close and personal with the dinosaurs. The Dino Stroll recently kicked off its more than 42 city tour and it’s stopping at the Delta Plex this weekend.

The event features more than 70 life-like creatures, reptiles and life-size dinosaurs with some standing over 25 feet tall and 60 feet long. Guests will have the opportunity to explore and study skeletons, fossils and dinosaur eggs, take photos and even enjoy some tunes from the Dino band.

“This is up close and personal with the dinosaurs. We also believe not to put a bike rack in front of the dinosaurs so you’re going to get a chance to stand next to them,” said Matt Flynn, producer of Dino Stroll.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $23.99. Kids 2 and under and service members are free. Those interested in attending are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.

The tour is also teaming up with local organizations to collect food for those in need. Here in West Michigan, Dino Stroll has teamed up with Kids Food Basket. They encourage attendees to donate items such as fruit pouches, beef jerky, juice boxes, etc. for the supper sack program which provides dinner to West Michigan kids.

The dinos will also be making a stop at Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Friday morning.