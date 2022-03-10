Developer buys, shares plan for former GM plant site in Wyoming

An image taken from the Wyoming (re)Imagined Master Plan shows the former General Motors metal stamping plant property, now known as site 36.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 12 years after General Motors closed its 36th Street stamping plant in Wyoming, the site has a new owner with an eye on redevelopment.

Franklin Partners LLC announced Thursday that it has bought the property now known as Site 36 after gaining approval from the Wyoming Brownfield Redevelopment Authority.

“This day has been a long time coming, and we appreciate the confidence and faith Don (Shoemaker) and his team at Franklin Partners have shown in Wyoming, in manufacturing and in our greater West Michigan community,” Wyoming City Manager Curtis Holt stated in a Thursday news release. “We have long recognized what a jewel this property is – and what tremendous potential it has to attract manufacturers looking for a place to expand or consolidate operations.

Franklin Partners plans to build several manufacturing facilities that are up to 1 million square feet on the 74-acre site at 300 36th St. SW between US-131 and Buchanan Avenue.

(A 1930s photo from the Wyoming Historical Commission gives an aerial view of the metal stamping plant on 36th Street SW in Wyoming.)

Franklin Partners co-founder Don Shoemaker said his team is already talking to manufacturers looking to grow in the area or move to Grand Rapids because of the area’s skilled worker base. Shoemaker says the interest comes from a variety of industries from automotive to clean energy.

“It seems like almost every day we hear from somebody in the battery world,” he said.

Shoemaker says each facility will be built to suit after reaching an agreement with the future tenant. If all goes well, he expects to announce the first tenant in the next few months and break ground on the first facility in mid- to late summer.

In the Thursday news release, Franklin Partners managing partner Ray Warner said the property is “second to none in the Midwest” at a time when industrial site vacancies are under 2% in West Michigan.

The metal stamping plant was built on the site in 1936, according to the Grand Rapids Historical Commission. GM ended its operations at the site in 2009. The city of Wyoming worked with RACER Trust to clean up the industrial site in 2011, but left on-site utilities including power and railroad infrastructure.

The property has been a focus for the city’s economic development and planning team for more than a decade. Site 36 was mentioned more than two dozen times in Wyoming’s most recent master plan, which called for redeveloping the site into an industrial space or convention center, sports complex, office park, mixed use commercial site or urban forest.

“Regardless of use, participants underscored the large site should be redeveloped in a manner that attracts people to Wyoming and helps build up Division Ave S.,” the plan reads in part.

Site 36 is not allowed to be redeveloped for residential use because it is a remediated brownfield site. However, the city is encouraging the “gradual redevelopment” of property between the site and S. Division Avenue into mixed use and affordable higher density housing.

The Right Place, Inc. economic development organization worked with the city of Wyoming to facilitate the sale.