Details announced for 2021 GR Triathlon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After canceling this year’s race because of the pandemic, the Grand Rapids Triathlon has announced details for its 2021 race.

The plan is for it to happen in person on Saturday, June 19 through Sunday, June 20. It will be the first time the race will be completed throughout a two-day weekend.

Registration will start on Monday for everybody that was going to participate in 2020. Everyone else can register after Jan. 11.

Organizers are capping each day at 500 participants. They will open more spots as COVID-19 protocols change.

More information can be found online.