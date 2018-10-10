Judge: Kent County baby death 'as horrific as it gets' Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A photo of Mary Welch. (Facebook) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Seth Welch and Tatiana Fusari appear in court via video feed for their arraignment Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Kent County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of a 10-month-old child at a home on Algoma Avenue in Solon Township. (Aug. 2, 2018) [ + - ]

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kent County man charged with murdering his 10-month-old daughter called his attorney before 911 after finding the dead baby, a recording of the emergency call indicates.

Judge Sara Smolenski noted Seth Welch's "callousness" during the 911 call when she bound him and his wife, Tatiana Fusari, over on charges of felony murder and child abuse in the Aug. 2 death of Mary Anne Welch. The judge called the case "as horrific as it gets."

HAPPENING NOW: Seth Welch and Tatiana Fusari entering courtroom for preliminary exams. They’re charged with murder and child abuse in the death of their 10-month-old baby. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/5J6Hz9HlXF — Lynsey Mukomel (@lynseymukomel) October 10, 2018

The couple is charged with open murder and child abuse after a medical examiner concluded Mary’s death was a homicide caused by malnutrition and dehydration.

Seth Welch cried in court Wednesday as prosecutors played a recording of his 911 call, which he made shortly after noon on Aug. 2.

During the call, Seth Welch told the dispatcher his daughter was "dead as a doornail" and that he called a lawyer before calling 911. He estimated he discovered the unresponsive baby in her crib about 90 minutes before his call, but authorities indicated it was closer to two hours.

RELATED Dad: Charges in baby's death 'unfair,' about faith

Records outline why parents didn't get help for starving baby

Sheriff: 10-month-old died from malnutrition, dehydration Detective Jason Russo testified Fusari told investigators she fed Mary around 2:30 p.m. before going to work the day before the baby was found dead. Fusari and Seth Welch never checked on Mary until the next morning, when Seth Welch told dispatchers he found her around 10 a.m.

The doctor who performed the autopsy on Mary testified she was in a state of “chronic malnutrition” and her muscles were “wasting away.” He said her death did not happen overnight, and it would have taken weeks for her to become dehydrated.

Both defense attorneys questioned the medical examiner about a dirty diaper found on Mary and empty food containers in the home, trying to contradict accusations Mary’s parents neglected her.

Kent County Sheriff’s Deputy Dawn Tenbrink became emotional as the prosecutor asked her to review photos of the Solon Township home at the time of Mary’s death. She said Mary’s crib was “very dirty,” with possible mold under the mattress. She said the home was infested with flies and she found mice feces in drawers.

Tenbrink said she only found one container of baby food and no formula during her survey of the home, but photos showed three formula containers in the house, two which expired five months before the baby’s death.

In earlier interviews with detectives, both parents said they were aware of Mary’s skinny appearance and low weight for at least a month before her death, an affidavit indicated.

A detective said Fusari admitted they didn’t reach out for medical help for Mary because of a fear their three children would be taken by Child Protective Services. The detective said the couple also distrusted medical services and cited religious reasons.

However, in a jailhouse interview with 24 Hour News 8, Seth Welch said there were no obvious signs that his daughter was not well. He admitted she was thin, but said that was true of his other children as well.

"In the Bible, it says that good food is our medicine. We fed her. We were feeding her chicken, potatoes, apples, cheese. We were giving her the good stuff," Welch said. "She died. It's a tragedy. … The Lord giveth, the Lord taketh."

Seth Welch said he cared for his children without the aid of doctors because of religious beliefs, but would have gotten help for Mary if they had known something was seriously wrong.

Children's Protective Services had previously had contact with the family in 2014 when there was THC found in their eldest child's system at birth. According to court documents, Seth Welch said he didn't trust doctors and that they had forged documents against him and his eldest child in 2014.

The state has filed a petition with the court seeking to terminate his and Fusari's rights to their two surviving children, ages 4 and 2.