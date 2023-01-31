GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kent County sheriff’s deputy is expected to be OK after being exposed to cocaine while booking someone into the jail Tuesday morning.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department said the deputy was going through a drunken driving suspect’s property when he found an “unknown substance” in a pouch. The deputy was wearing gloves but believed there could have been airborne exposure. He told his co-workers.

They didn’t know at the time what the substance was, so they used two doses of Narcan, which is used to reverse opioid overdoses. They noticed some symptoms of exposure, so they gave him two more doses. They then took him to the hospital, where he was doing well later Tuesday.

Investigators later learned the substance was cocaine, which is not an opioid but may be cut with opioids.

“Even though he was wearing gloves and being mindful while searching the personal property, this reminds us again of the danger of harmful drugs in our community,” the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

It reminded people that they can find help with substance abuse by calling the National Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration helpline at 800.622.HELP (4357) or 211.