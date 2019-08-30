Deputies: Woman missing from Kent Co. possibly in danger

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the community’s help in tracking down a missing woman who may also be in danger.

Marta Jo Hieshetter was last seen by family around 3:30 p.m. Thursday near Knapps Corner, off East Beltline Avenue and Knapp Street NE in Grand Rapids Township.

Hieshetter, 65, has dementia and is in treatment for cancer. Relatives are concerned because she’s gone without her medication.

Investigators say Hieshetter may be with 66-year-old Frederick Stampone, who was last seen wearing khaki cargo shorts and a white golf shirt with navy horizontal stripes.

An undated photo of Frederick Stampone. (Kent County Sheriff’s Department)

Investigators say they may be in a blue Mustang convertible that belongs to Hieshetter. The vehicle has a Michigan license plate of DLA0681.

Hieshetter is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 140 pounds. She usually wears a black long-sleeved shirt, black pants and glasses.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Department at 616.632.6100 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.