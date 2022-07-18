GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was injured when shots were fired into a home in an apparent drive-by near Kentwood early Monday.

It happened shortly before 2 a.m. on Campus Park Drive SE south of 60th Street in Gaines Township, near East Kentwood High School.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department said at least three shots were fired into the home. Two vehicles were passing the house at the time, the sheriff’s department said; the shots appeared to have been fired from one of them.

A 56-year-old woman who was in the house was shot. She was hospitalized with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department investigates a shooting on Campus Park Drive SE near Kentwood. (July 18, 2022)

The sheriff’s department said it is looking for a motive and at whether the shooting may be linked to other cases.

Anyone with information is asked to call deputies at 616.632.6125 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

There were four shootings overnight within the Grand Rapids city limits, three of which caused injuries. At least two of them were drive-bys. Grand Rapids police said the shootings were not believed to be linked.