A woman died in a crash in Tyrone Township on Aug. 2, 2023. (Courtesy KCSO)

TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman died after veering off the road and rolling multiple times near Kent City Wednesday, deputies say.

It happened around 7 a.m. in Tyrone Township, on 18 Mile Road NW near Sparta Avenue NW, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

A black sedan veered off the road and rolled, deputies said.

When firefighters arrived, they found that the driver, a 58-year-old woman from Fremont, had been ejected from the car. Nobody else was in the vehicle.

The woman died on scene, according to KCSO. Her name was not released Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office is investigating. Alcohol may have been involved, deputies said.