Deputies warn of fast current on local rivers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Sheriff’s Department is encouraging individuals who are inexperienced in kayaking and canoeing to avoid local rivers at this time because the current is running faster.

The sheriff’s department says this is due to recent rain and to avoid recreating on the river until the water flow returns to a slower speed.

The faster current is making it difficult to maneuver through and has led to several water rescues recently, deputies say.

“Though we are experiencing a beautiful spring with warmer temperatures and sunshine, the water is still very cold. Sudden immersion in cold water can lead to ‘cold shock,'” the Kent County Sheriff’s Department said in a Facebook post.

Deputies are also warning that obstacles may have shifted in the water.

The KCSO is reminding people to always wear personal flotation devices on rivers as a precaution.