Deputies want to find driver who showed gun in school parking lot

A surveillance photo of a vehicle from which someone brandished a firearm near Meadow Brook Elementary, according to authorities.

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver sped through an elementary school parking lot, brandishing a gun at the school’s principal, officials say. Investigators want to know who that driver is and what the intent was.

It happened Monday afternoon outside Meadow Brook Elementary on Forest Hills Drive. Students were all inside the building, with the exception of some children being picked up by adults on the other side of the parking lot.

District officials say the school’s principal had stepped out to talk with parents and the building and grounds supervisor to talk about modifications to an outside learning area when the principal noticed a speeding car turn into the lot.

“Principal says, ‘Hey, slow down.’ Car zips through here, comes back around. Here’s where they roll their window down and hold up a handgun,” Forest Hills Public Schools Superintendent Daniel Behm showed News 8 Tuesday.

The encounter lasted less than 30 seconds and the driver never pointed the gun at anyone. No shots were fired and no one was hurt.

“It happens very quickly. But again, disturbing to see something like that,” Behm said. “We know that this isn’t a person connected to the school. It’s not a parent. It’s not a former student. It’s not anyone we recognize.”

While the rhetoric over mask mandates and other pandemic-related issues has increased security concerns at school districts across the country, both Behm and sheriffs’ investigators believe this was a random act, not directed at the school or its policies.

“We think this is someone who’s upset that they were told, ‘Hey, slow down’ from the principal in a loud voice, and came back around in almost a road rage type of thing,” Behm said.

Deputies say talking to the driver is the only way to find out for sure.

“Really, at the end of the day, we want to know what their intent was,” Kent County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Joel Roon said. “Was this a bad choice? Was it a bad day? Was it a real gun? We want to know the answer to all of those questions. “

The sheriff’s department has added additional patrols around Meadow Brook out of an abundance of caution.

Anyone who recognizes the car or knows anything about what happened is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 616.632.6125 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.