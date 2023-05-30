PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The shooting victim found in a car in Walker early Monday was actually shot a few miles north in Plainfield Township, investigators say.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday identified the man who was killed as 36-year-old Howard Michael Anderson of Grand Rapids.

The shooting happened during an “altercation” in a home on Pinedell Avenue in the area of West River Drive and Pine Island Drive, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Anderson ended up in a car in the area of Hillside Drive NW and Ferris Street NW, near the old DeltaPlex property. That’s where police found him around 4:15 a.m. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The sheriff’s office said detectives searched the Pinedell address late Monday night and investigators are looking for anyone who was involved. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 616.632.6125 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.