Deputies: Truck hits McDonald’s after attempted robbery

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in the hospital awaiting jail after he crashed into a McDonald’s in Byron Center following an attempted burglary, investigators say.

Just after 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Kent County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglary alarm at Al & Bob’s Sports at 510 68th Street SW near US-131. When they arrived, officers saw a truck speeding away from the store and attempted to pull it over.

However, as the truck was fleeing, the driver, lost control and crashed into the nearby McDonald’s. The driver then got out of the truck and tried to steal another vehicle from a customer at a next-door gas station, but deputies arrested the suspect before he was able to.

The suspect, a 27-year-old Grand Rapids man, was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and will be transferred to the Kent County Jail after his release.

Investigators are working to figure out how many guns were stolen from Al & Bob’s Sports, and deputies say they suspect there is more than one suspect involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Department at 616.632.6100 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.