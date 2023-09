BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A train hit a pedestrian in Cutlerville Friday, deputies say.

It happened on 68th Street SW near Clay Avenue, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the train was entirely blocking the road as of 5:50 p.m. They asked drivers to seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story. News 8 will continue to update it as more information becomes available.