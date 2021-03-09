Deputies to conduct search in Belmont area for missing man

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities will be searching in the Belmont area Tuesday for a man who has been missing since January.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said deputies will be searching in the wooded areas of Belmont for 55-year-old Richard Drayton. Residents may see a large police presence, including drones, K-9 units and mounted patrols.

Drayton was last seen at 10 a.m. on Jan. 25 walking away from his house in Belmont. He is 5-foot-8 and 145 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing oversized dark fleece-lined hooded jacket and possibly gray sweatpants, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on Drayton’s whereabouts is asked to call KCSO at 616.632.6357.