Deputies to conduct search in Belmont area for missing man

Kent County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
An undated courtesy photo of  Richard Drayton.

An undated courtesy photo of  Richard Drayton.

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities will be searching in the Belmont area Tuesday for a man who has been missing since January.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said deputies will be searching in the wooded areas of Belmont for 55-year-old Richard Drayton. Residents may see a large police presence, including drones, K-9 units and mounted patrols.

Drayton was last seen at 10 a.m. on Jan. 25 walking away from his house in Belmont. He is 5-foot-8 and 145 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing oversized dark fleece-lined hooded jacket and possibly gray sweatpants, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on Drayton’s whereabouts is asked to call KCSO at 616.632.6357.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links