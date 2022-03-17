GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Thieves broke into a Gaines Township business by ramming a vehicle into the building’s overhead doors, deputies say.

It happened Monday around 4:30 a.m. in the 7800 block of S Division Avenue near 76th Street. Multiple businesses along Division Avenue were broken into, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office told News 8, including the one that they got into by ramming into the overhead doors.

Two vehicles were stolen and one was later recovered in Wyoming, the sheriff’s office said. The vehicle used during the break-in was also recovered.

The sheriff’s office believes the incident may be tied to other break-ins.

— Correction: A previous version of this article stated the wrong block of Division Avenue. We regret the error, which has been fixed.