ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A teen was arrested and will face an assault charge after a fight where a shot was fired at a metro Grand Rapids venue Saturday night, according to deputies.

A 16-year-old from Wyoming, who was not named by the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, was arrested after an investigation by deputies. He was booked into the Kent County Juvenile Detention Center and is set to face two counts of felonious assault and one for discharging a firearm in a building.

The fight happened Saturday night at 4 Mile Showplace on 4 Mile Road west of Alpine Avenue in Alpine Township, where a large party involving hundreds of people had been going on for hours.

Initial calls to police reported a shooting, but no one was shot, the sheriff’s department said.

Instead, deputies learned, “several groups of people” had started fighting. The teen then walked into the building and fired a shot into the ceiling. A bystander confronted him and was pistol-whipped in the face, deputies said.

The teen with the gun drove off.

Suspects who were in other physical fights at the party have been identified and deputies are looking into charges for those cases.