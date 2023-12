CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies say a semitruck took down traffic lights Wednesday at a Cascade Township intersection.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. at 36th Street and Thornapple River Drive, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

A tarp on the back of the trailer was standing straight up, which knocked the lights down, the office told News 8.

Nobody was hurt. Deputies say the intersection will function as a three-way stop, likely until Thursday.