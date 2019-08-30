Deputies seek tips ID’ing suspect in heist near Rockford

A surveillance image from another business shows two suspects in a gas station robbery in Algoma Township, before the crime. (Kent County Sheriff’s Department)

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the public for help in identifying a man suspected of robbing a gas station clerk by gunpoint near Rockford.

Detectives say a surveillance image taken from a business before the heist shows both suspects in the Aug. 22 crime, which happened at the J&H Family Store near 14 Mile Road NE and Edgerton Avenue in Algoma Township.

Surveillance images of two suspects who robbed an Algoma Township gas station at gunpoint Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department said the two men who were wearing bandanas over their faces got away with cash and cigarettes.

Detectives arrested one of the suspects, but the man shown in the surveillance photo with a blue short-sleeved t-shirt and baseball hat is still wanted. He was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt during the heist, deputies say.

He’s described as being about 6 feet tall with a slender build. He was last seen heading southbound on Edgerton Avenue in a silver, late 90s or early 2000 model GMC or Chevrolet extended cab pickup truck.

The suspect vehicle involved in an armed robbery at a gas station in Algoma Township Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616.632.6100 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.