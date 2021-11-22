Deputies seek tips after gun seen near elementary school

A surveillance photo of a vehicle from which someone brandished a firearm near Meadow Brook Elementary, according to authorities.

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are looking for the person who showed what is believed to have been a gun outside a Forest Hills elementary school Monday.

It happened around 1:35 p.m. at Meadow Brook Elementary off of Forest Hills Avenue.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says a sedan drove quickly onto campus and someone inside displayed what appeared to be a gun. Staff and parents were standing nearby, but authorities said the gun wasn’t pointed at anyone in particular. The vehicle then drove off.

No shots were fired and no one was hurt.

The school sheltered in place while officials searched the area. Deputies stayed on campus until school was dismissed.

The sheriff’s office on Monday released a surveillance image of the sedan. Anyone who recognizes it or knows anything about what happened is asked to call investigators at 616.632.6125 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.