GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting a boy at Millennium Park this summer.

It happened at the metro Grand Rapids park on the afternoon of June 28. The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says an 11-year-old was touched inappropriately in the restroom.

Authorities say they started looking for a suspect the day it happened but have not been able to find him. He was described as a white male in his 20s or 30s with a medium build and short dark hair. He was wearing a white T-shirt, gray shorts and black tennis shoes.

The sheriff’s office on Tuesday released surveillance images believed to show the man. With him was a woman. Investigators say she’s not suspected in the assault but they want to find her, too, because she may be able to identify the man.

A surveillance image released by the Kent County Sheriff’s Office shows a suspect in a sexual assault at Millennium Park on June 28, 2022, and a woman who was with him.

Anyone with information about the suspect or woman is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Department at 616.632.6125 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

The sheriff’s office said there have not been any other similar complaints since the June 28 assault.