GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in metro Grand Rapids are asking for the public’s help to find a 14-year-old who is considered endangered.

Annabel Pratt was last seen running south in the area of Forest Hills Avenue and Cascade Road in Grand Rapids Township, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said.

She was wearing a black and blue plaid shirt, black leggings and black boots.

Authorities say Annabel is from Allegan County and does not know metro Grand Rapids well.

Anyone who sees Annabel or knows where she may be is asked to call 911.