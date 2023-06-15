BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies are asking for help to find a 73-year-old Cutlerville woman who went missing Wednesday night.

Men Dang left Cutler Estates Community off Division south of M-6 around 10 p.m. Wednesday and was last seen walking toward Division Avenue, the Kent County Sheriff’s Department said.

She stands 4-foot-10 and weighs about 95 pounds, deputies said. She was last seen wearing a black ball cap and blue shirt and carrying a black jacket.

Deputies say Dang is in need of care.

Anyone who sees Dang or knows where she may be is asked to call the sheriff’s office on 616.336.3113.