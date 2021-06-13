Deputies seek missing Algoma Township man

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Kent County are asking for help in finding a missing man who they think may be in danger.

Joffre Butler, 37, was last seen in Algoma Township on Summit Avenue NE near 14 Mile Road NE. Deputies say he walked away from his home Saturday night into a wooded area.

Butler suffers from schizophrenia and depression, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Department.

He’s stands about 5-foot-11, has a thin build with brown hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and green short. He does not have shoes, socks, a phone or his glasses with him.

Anyone who has seen him should contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Department at 616.632.6100.