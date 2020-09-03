Deputies seek missing Ada woman

ADA, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Sheriff’s Department is searching for an Ada woman who went missing Wednesday.

Deputies say Mary Cumming, 86, was reported missing around 6 p.m. after she did not arrive to an appointment she was expected to attend.

Family members went to Cumming’s home to check on her and say both her and her car were not there.

Cumming’s cell phone appears to be turned off, but authorities were able to ping its last location, which was in northern Kent County near US-131 and 14 Mile Road.

Family members told authorities that they don’t know why she would have been in that area.

Authorities say Cumming takes medication for her heart and could be lost or disoriented.

Cumming’s vehicle is a 2004 Toyata Highlander with a Michigan plate of DMC7251.

A 2004 Toyota Highlander similar to the vehicle Mary Cumming drives. (Courtesy)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Department at 616.632.6100.