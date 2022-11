CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man with mental disabilities who wandered away Monday has been found safe.

David Bolen, 60, went wandered away from his group at the Cascade Township Library on Jacksmith Avenue south of 28th Street around 12:25 a.m. Monday. Deputies were worried about his safety because he has the mentality of a child.

Deputies said Monday afternoon Bolen had been found and was being reunited with is caretakers.