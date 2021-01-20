Deputies seek man who robbed Cascade Twp. bank

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County authorities are looking for the person who robbed a bank branch in Cascade Township Wednesday morning.
It happened around 10:45 a.m. at the Lake Michigan Credit Union on 28th Street east of Kraft Avenue.
Authorities say the robber implied he was armed but no one actually saw a weapon. He got away with cash, but it’s not clear how much.
No one was hurt.
The Kent County Sheriff’s Department described the suspect as a black man in his 20s wearing blue jeans, a green sweatshirt with printed words, a blue surgical mask and sunglasses. They released a surveillance photo of him Wednesday afternoon.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 616.632.6357 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.