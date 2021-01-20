Deputies seek man who robbed Cascade Twp. bank

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department investigates a robbery at the Lake Michigan Credit Union on 28th Street near Kraft Avenue in Cascade Township on Jan. 20, 2021.

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County authorities are looking for the person who robbed a bank branch in Cascade Township Wednesday morning.

It happened around 10:45 a.m. at the Lake Michigan Credit Union on 28th Street east of Kraft Avenue.

Authorities say the robber implied he was armed but no one actually saw a weapon. He got away with cash, but it’s not clear how much.

No one was hurt.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department described the suspect as a black man in his 20s wearing blue jeans, a green sweatshirt with printed words, a blue surgical mask and sunglasses. They released a surveillance photo of him Wednesday afternoon.

A surveillance photo of the person who robbed the Lake Michigan Credit Union on 28th Street near Kraft Avenue SE on Jan. 20, 2021.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 616.632.6357 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.