Deputies seek 2 gas station armed robbers

Surveillance images of two suspects who robbed an Algoma Township gas station at gunpoint Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019.

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for two suspects who robbed a gas station near Rockford by gunpoint Thursday.

It happened around 1 a.m. Thursday at the J&H Family Store near the intersection of 14 Mile Road NE and Edgerton Avenue in Algoma Township.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said two men who wearing bandanas covering their faces robbed the store at gunpoint. They were able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes.

The suspects are described as being around 6-foot with slender builds. They were last seen heading southbound on Edgerton Avenue in a silver, late 90s or early 2000 model GMC or Chevrolet extended cab pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616.632.6100 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.