GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies say they have found the second vehicle that was involved in a driving shootout in metro Grand Rapids earlier this week.

Detectives found the white Jeep abandoned in Grand Rapids, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said, though the department didn’t specify exactly where or when it was spotted.

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon on 60th Street near Kalamazoo Avenue, along the Gaines Township-Kentwood line. Deputies said people in the Jeep and a red Kia exchanged gunfire. No one was hurt.

Deputies found the people in the Kia on Tuesday and questioned them, working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shootout.

Investigators said Thursday that no arrests had been made. They were still working to find everyone involved. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 616.632.6125 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

East Kentwood High School, which is near where the shooting happened, was locked down while deputies confirmed there was no immediate threat to the school.