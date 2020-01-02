Deputies search for suspects in $6,000 shoplift

Surveillance photos show persons of interest in a retail larceny in Kent County.

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County authorities are looking for three people they would like to question regarding a theft from a business.

The theft happened shortly before 5 p.m. Dec. 14 at a retail business in the 1200 block of East Paris Avenue in the Kentwood area.

On Thursday, the Kent County Sheriff’s Department shared photos of the suspects on its Facebook page.

The sheriff’s department said the larceny involved some $6,000 in stolen clothing merchandise.

Investigators say three people spent several minutes in the store before getting into a baby blue newer style Honda Odyssey that had a sunroof and empty license plate holder on the front bumper.

The suspects were not confronted inside the store. Store managers discovered the theft after reviewing the surveillance video, deputies say.

Authorities say one of the suspects is described as a white woman with brown hair wearing a blue and white ball cap. She was wearing a black jacket, a black dress and carrying a black purse.

Another suspect is described as a white man with a thinner build, wearing a gold-colored stocking cap and gray winter coat, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Department.

The third suspect is described as a white man with a heavier build, and a trimmed beard or goatee. He was wearing a white and black coat and black pants, authorities say.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Observer at 616.774.2345 or message the sheriff’s office on Facebook.