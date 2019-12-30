Deputies search for suspect northeast of Grand Rapids

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are looking for a suspect northeast of Grand Rapids following a police chase.
The search is near the intersection of 5 Mile Road and the East Beltline in Plainfield Township. A stretch of 5 Mile is blocked off and people are advised to avoid the area.
Deputies on the scene said the suspect led authorities on a brief car chase around 8 p.m. and then took off on foot. Dogs were brought into try to track him.
It’s not yet clear what started the chase.
