SPENCER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for a suspect after a police chase ended in northeastern Kent County.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said law enforcement officers are in the area of Meddler Avenue between 18 Mile and 19 Mile roads in Spencer Township.

Meddler Avenue is closed while authorities search for the suspect. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

No suspect description was released.

News 8 is working to find out more information. Check back with woodtv.com for updates throughout the day.