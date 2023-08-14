ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say they have evacuated a portion of York Creek Apartments as they try to make contact with a shooting suspect.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said there was a shooting at an apartment on Yorkland Drive NW. There were no reports of injuries, but people are still inside the apartment.

The sheriff’s office said deputies evacuated nearby apartments as they try to make contact with the suspect.

No description of the suspect was released.

It’s unknown what led to the shooting.

