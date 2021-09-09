Deputies search for missing teen last seen in Gaines Twp.

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Serenity Jackson was last seen around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the area of S. Division Avenue and 60th Street in Gaines Township.

She is described as being around 5-foot-5 and 140 pounds with long black hair with blonde tips. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants with no shoes or jacket.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts asked to call 911 immediately or the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616.632.6357 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.