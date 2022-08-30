PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a missing Plainfield Township woman.

An undated courtesy photo of Yenly Garcia. (Kent County Sheriff’s Office)

Mollie Schmidt, 33, was last seen on Aug. 21 at her home near the intersection of East Beltline and 5 Mile Road NE. She is described as being around 5-foot-2 and 100 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said Schmidt left behind children at her home, which is uncharacteristic behavior.

She may be with Yenly Garcia, 44, of Wyoming, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call KCSO at 616.632.6125 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.