Deputies search for missing man charged with sex crimes

SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for a 42-year-old man charged with sex crimes.

Keith Edward Kloostra was last seen Sunday evening driving a maroon Dodge Caravan. He had recently made statements he wanted to harm himself, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they have found the car, but Kloostra is still missing.

He may be near Zeigler Park, which is north of White Cloud in Newaygo County. Multiple searches for Kloostra have been conducted in the area, police say.

Kloostra was charged in September with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child under 13. He is facing those charges in Kent County. His last court hearing was Monday. He was scheduled for a preliminary examination next week.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and dark jeans. He is 6 feet 1 inch tall, 190 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Kloostra’s whereabouts is asked to call the KCSO at 616.632.6125 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.