Deputies search for missing Cascade Twp. woman

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Kent County are asking for help in finding a missing woman who was last seen in Cascade Township.

Deborah ‘Deb’ Ann Hees, 68, was last seen Thursday evening on Shadybrook Drive near Butrick Avenue.

Kent County deputies say Hees has advanced Alzheimer’s disease.

Deputies say she left her home around 6 p.m. and was seen on a neighbor’s Ring doorbell camera around 6:30 p.m. walking toward Buttrick Avenue. Authorities don’t know what direction she went on Buttrick.

Hees had her family’s dog, a small white poodle-bichon mix named Chloe, with her. The dog was not on a leash.

Family said Hees and the dog don’t normally leave the home and may have been separated. Hees does not have family in the area or access to a vehicle.

Authorities along with family and neighbors have been searching the area.

Deputies are asking residents in the area to check their properties and surveillance cameras that store historical data.

If you’ve seen Hees, you are asked to call 911 with information.