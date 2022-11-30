ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies are searching for a child they say has been kidnapped by a parent who does not have custody of her.

An undated courtesy photo of Zora Armstrong. (Kent County Sheriff’s Office)

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday that Laquita Armstrong-Cavin, 36, arranged a supervised visit to shop with her 4-year-old daughter, Zora Armstrong, along Alpine Avenue. She left the store with Zora in an unknown vehicle and has not been heard from since.

The sheriff’s office said no threats were made, and the incident is being investigated as a parental kidnapping as Armstrong-Cavin does not have custody of her daughter.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCSO at 616.632.6125 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.