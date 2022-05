GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — There was a shooting at East Kentwood High School, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office says.

One person has been shot, deputies say. The suspect is not in custody.

First responders are still on scene.

It happened around 7:20 p.m. at the high school, located on Kalamazoo Avenue in Gaines Township.

This is a developing story. News 8 has a crew on scene and we will update as we learn more.