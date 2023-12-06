LOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Several people were injured in a crash south of Lowell, according to deputies with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Alden Nash Avenue SE at Emery Drive SE in Lowell Township, according to Kent County dispatch. It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

Multiple people were injured, according to deputies, but their conditions were unknown. Dispatch said an Aeromed helicopter was headed to the scene.

First responders from Lowell, Cascade Fire and Rescue and the Kent County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash.

Dispatchers initially said there were three people pinned in a vehicle but deputies clarified that was not the case.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more details.