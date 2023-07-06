GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man got away with cash from a bank branch south of Kentwood Thursday morning, deputies say.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. at the Chase Bank branch on Kalamazoo Avenue north of M-6 in Gaines Township.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department said a man went into the store and showed a note demanding money. He did not seem to have a weapon.

He made off with money, though deputies said exactly how much was undetermined.

The suspect was described as a heavy-set man wearing a dark bucket hat, surgical mask, white shirt and light blue jeans. He drove off in a tan Chevrolet Malibu and was last seen headed north.

Anyone with information about the robbery or suspect is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Department at 616.632.6125 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.