CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The body of a man was found in Cascade Township Thursday, deputies say.

Around 3 p.m., the Kent County Sheriff’s Office got a request for a welfare check of a man on Kraft Avenue SE near 28th Street who may be homeless and had been staying in the woods along Kraft Avenue.

Deputies arrived to find the 37-year-old man dead in the woods.

It is not clear how he died. The man’s death will be investigated as “unattended” by sheriff’s deputies and the Kent County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Department at 616.632.6100 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.