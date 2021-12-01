Deputies: Man found dead in car at York Creek Apts.

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Officials are working to determine what caused the death of a man whose body was found in his car at an apartment complex north of Grand Rapids.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to Alpenhorn Drive NW at York Creek Apartments in Alpine Township around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a man sleeping in his car. When they got there, they found he was dead.

The sheriff’s office said it doesn’t know what led up to the death. It added the death “is considered to have suspicious circumstances,” though it didn’t elaborate on what that meant.

Authorities have not released the name of the man who died.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 616.632.6125 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.