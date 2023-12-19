BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kentwood man died Tuesday morning in a car fire, deputies say.

It happened just before 8 a.m. on 68th Street by Clay Avenue, in Byron Township, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

A Jeep heading east caught fire, deputies say. Witnesses said they heard an explosion. When first responders arrived, they found the vehicle on fire and a person dead inside, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the driver was a 42-year-old man from Kentwood. His name was not released Tuesday.

It’s not yet clear what caused the fire. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office, Cutlerville Fire Department, Michigan State Police and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call deputies at 616.632.6125 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.