The scene of a crash at 7 Mile Road and N. Division Avenue on Feb. 4, 2023. (Courtesy Kent County Sheriff’s Office)

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An 86-year-old man died in a crash in Alpine Township Saturday morning, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 11 a.m., a Jeep driven by an 18-year-old from Sparta was headed north on N. Division Avenue and ran the stop sign at 7 Mile Road, deputies said. She crashed into a Dodge Ram being driven by an 86-year-old Comstock Park man.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital where the man later died, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the crash.