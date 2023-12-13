BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 35-year-old man was arrested following reports of shots fired in Byron Township early Wednesday morning, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

Around midnight, the sheriff’s office said it heard reports of shots being fired on Fork Avenue near its intersection with Scabbard Street.

When deputies arrived, they narrowed down the location and spoke to a homeowner. After investigating, they learned that the man shot at a tree in the yard with a pistol, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man, 35, was arrested and faces charges of reckless use of a firearm, possession of firearm and ammunition by a felon and controlled substance, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said he is expected to be arraigned in the 63rd District Court.