BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help find a 1-year-old who is missing from Byron Township.

Deputies say Noah Alan Jordan was last seen in a trailer park near Division Avenue South and M-6 around 11:05 a.m. He was wearing pajamas and has blond hair and blue eyes.

KCSO says that there is a large group of community members who are helping to look for Noah.

A News 8 crew at the scene says a search and rescue team has arrived.

Kent Co. Sheriff’s Office and other agencies are currently looking for a 1-year-old child who is missing. An underwater search and recovery team just arrived on scene at Cutler Estates. There is a small creek here in this area. The child has been missing since 11AM. pic.twitter.com/zSwPULbnJG — Gabrielle Phifer (@GeeInTheCity) May 1, 2022

If you see Noah or have any information you’re asked to call 911 or the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616.336.3113.