BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help find a 1-year-old who is missing from Byron Township.
Deputies say Noah Alan Jordan was last seen in a trailer park near Division Avenue South and M-6 around 11:05 a.m. He was wearing pajamas and has blond hair and blue eyes.
KCSO says that there is a large group of community members who are helping to look for Noah.
A News 8 crew at the scene says a search and rescue team has arrived.
If you see Noah or have any information you’re asked to call 911 or the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616.336.3113.