CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County deputies are searching for the suspects in a weekend shooting that left a Gaines Township man in critical condition.

The shooting occurred during an impromptu gathering of hundreds of cars in an isolated area of Cascade Township Saturday night.

It happened on Innovation Court near 33rd Street, which is home to a few businesses. Most weekend nights, the area is pretty quiet. But the marks on the pavement tell a different story.

“Sounds like they had gotten together in kind of an impromptu meet,” said Kent County Undersheriff Chuck DeWitt, of the gathering involving as many as 200 vehicles. Their burnouts left the pavement black in some cases.

“Sounds like the gathering started in Muskegon through an impromptu social media gathering,” said DeWitt.

But a fight had been brewing between the victim and others. By the time they got to Kent County, the event turned violent.

“We received a 911 call from the victim’s sister that had been shot,” said DeWitt.

The 21-year-old Gaines Township man was taken to the hospital by a friend.

At last check, he was in critical condition.

“By the time our units arrived, everybody was fleeing. Driving was erratic, driving was reckless,“ said DeWitt.

No arrests had been made late Monday afternoon. If you have any information on what happened Saturday night, call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616.632.6125 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

