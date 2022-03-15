Deputies look for suspects in armed carjacking near Kentwood

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman had her car stolen from her at gunpoint near Kentwood Monday.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. in the area of Saffron Lane SE and Billings Court SE by the Crossings Apartments in Gaines Township.

A 58-year-old woman had just arrived home when one suspect pointed a gun at her, while the other ripped the keys from a lanyard she was wearing around her neck, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said in a Tuesday release.

The two suspects took off in her vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

The two suspects are both described as Black men in their teens to 20s. They were wearing dark colored clothing and surgical masks.

Deputies say the incident appears to be a random crime of opportunity.

The sheriff’s office said it is looking into whether the case is connected to an attempted carjack that happened at a Menards in Wyoming Monday.

The armed carjacking is under investigation. Anyone with information should contact KCSO at 616.632.6125 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.