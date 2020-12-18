Deputies look for suspect in Kent Co. armed robbery

Surveillance photos of an armed robbery at the Instant Cash Advance on Plainfield Avenue on Dec. 17, 2020. (Courtesy of the Kent County Sheriff’s Office)

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery in Kent County.

A stock image of a blue Mazda CX-5.

It happened around 12:20 p.m. Thursday at the Instant Cash Advance along Plainfield Avenue NE near Hunsberger Avenue NE.

The suspect went inside, showed a gun and demanded cash from the employees. He left in a newer blue Mazda CX-5, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the suspect is described as a Black man who is about 6 feet tall. He was wearing a dark-colored stocking hat, silver thin-rimmed glasses, white tennis shoes, a dark-colored jacket and dark-colored jogging pants, police say.

No customers were inside at the time. No one was injured, police say.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office asks residents to check their personal surveillance systems for images of the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Department at 616.632.6357 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.